class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218306 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Omaha man shot in face walks 8 blocks for help | KRVN Radio

Omaha man shot in face walks 8 blocks for help

BY Associated Press | February 26, 2017
Home News Regional News
Omaha man shot in face walks 8 blocks for help

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a man shot in the face Saturday at a northeast Omaha intersection walked about eight blocks for help.

Omaha police tell the Omaha World-Herald that 54-year-old Terry Hudson was outdoors just after midnight when he was shot.

Police Sgt. Owen Gregg says Hudson walked to a house a block to the west, and a person there called 911, but Hudson continued on. A trail of blood marked his path.

Officials say Hudson was soon taken in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center. Police say his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gregg says it was not clear whether the assailant, fired while he was standing or from a vehicle. Police had not announced an arrest by midday Saturday.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments