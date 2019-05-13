class="post-template-default single single-post postid-384323 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Omaha police to expand mental health therapist deployment | KRVN Radio

Omaha police to expand mental health therapist deployment

BY Associated Press | May 13, 2019
Home News Regional News
Omaha police to expand mental health therapist deployment

Omaha, Neb. — Officials say they’re expanding a pilot program that stationed a mental health therapist in an Omaha police precinct.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials plan to place a therapist in each precinct within the next few years. The primary goal: Decrease the instances of officers taking into custody people struggling with mental health issues.

Officials also hope to connect people to the services they require and reduce the number of times officers must respond to people and their mental health crises.

The therapists are also known as co-responders. They will head to incidents that may involve people suffering from mental illnesses. Once officers deem the situations safe, the co-responders can talk to the people and determine what help they need.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments