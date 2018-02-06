Omaha Public Schools to put $410M bond on May ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The Omaha Public Schools board has voted to put a nearly $410 million bond issue that would build five new schools on the May ballot.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the board voted unanimously Monday night to approve the project list and price tag for a bond referendum.

The $409.9 million bond proposal would be used to construct 1,500-student high schools at south-central and far northwest Omaha. It would also build two 600-student elementary schools, at eastern Omaha and in Bellevue, and a 1,000-student middle school in south-central Omaha.

The board will still have to draft and approve official ballot language to place the bond measure on the May 15 ballot. The deadline to submit that ballot language is March 1.