Omaha slayings suspect won’t fight return to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A man arrested in Tennessee in the fatal shootings of his parents and a niece in Omaha has agreed to be returned to Nebraska to face murder charges.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 46-year-old John Dalton Jr. waived his right to an extradition hearing Thursday in Jackson, Tennessee, where he was captured Wednesday.

Dalton is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of 70-year-old John Dalton Sr. and 65-year-old Jean Dalton on Tuesday. His 18-year-old niece, Leonna Dalton-Phillip, was also killed.

Court records don’t list an attorney who can speak on Dalton’s behalf.

Records show Dalton pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1998 shooting of his wife, Shannon Dalton. He went to prison and was paroled in 2010. Authorities say he also fled to Tennessee within days of that shooting.