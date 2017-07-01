class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245422 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Omaha zoo opens new adventure playground for children | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | July 1, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha’s zoo has opened its new Children’s Adventure Trails exhibit, which is part of a $27.5 million expansion project that includes a new education center and an amphitheater.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the trail exhibit at Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is designed for kids to explore and discover on
their own.

It includes a treehouse with a wrecked pirate ship and nearby netted tubes crawling with squirrel monkeys. There’s also a waterfall that feeds into a creek meandering down the hillside. At the bottom, kids can tug on a rope to pull a rustic wooden skiff across the stream.

Zoo CEO and Executive Director Dennis Pate says that zoo officials thought such a playground would facilitate children’s learning about wildlife even more.

