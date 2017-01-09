class="single single-post postid-207060 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Omaha zoo sets annual attendance record exceeding 2 million | KRVN Radio

Omaha zoo sets annual attendance record exceeding 2 million

BY Associated Press | January 9, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Omaha zoo sets annual attendance record exceeding 2 million

OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium says it has set an all-time attendance record.

Zoo officials say visitors in 2016 exceeded 2 million for the first time. The exact number was 2,046,171.

Zoo Director Dennis Pate says several activities during the year helped to attract visitors.

In March, the zoo rescued 17 elephants from Swaziland, Africa in partnership with two other zoos. Six of the elephants have made their home at Omaha.

Other popular attractions included a 28-acre African Grasslands with lions, cheetah, giraffe and kid-friendly interactive activities and an Alaskan-themed splash ground.

Pate says community support allows the zoo to continue its work in
conservation and create cutting edge exhibits.

The previous high was 1.7 million visitors in 2014.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments