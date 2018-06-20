class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319003 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Omaha’s CenturyLink Center getting new name

BY Associated Press | June 20, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha’s CenturyLink Center will be getting a new name in September: CHI Health Center Omaha.

CHI Health announced Wednesday that it had acquired the naming rights in a deal with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority board, which operates the publicly owned arena and convention center. CHI Health operates hospitals in the Omaha area and is part of Catholic Health Initiatives, a national nonprofit health system based in Englewood, Colorado.

The 20-year deal will cost CHI Health almost $24 million.

The facility opened in 2003 as the Qwest Center and was renamed in 2011 after CenturyLink acquired Qwest.

