Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate World Giraffe Day | KRVN Radio

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate World Giraffe Day

BY Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium | June 20, 2018
Courtesy/ Giraffes at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Omaha, Neb. (June 20, 2018) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be celebrating World Giraffe Day on Thursday, June 21 with giraffe-centered programming in African Grasslands and Facebook Live streaming events.

Facebook Live programs will take place on the Zoo’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Viewers will get an up close look at a few members of the herd and get to watch a special training demonstration.

Giraffe were officially listed as Vulnerable on the International Union of Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species in 2016. Habitat loss has been a major factor in the population decline, which has been approximately 80 percent in the last thirty years for the Reticulated giraffe species. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium supports field conservation efforts of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation that focuses on understanding the range and distribution of giraffe in Africa and habitat management.

There are currently twelve Reticulated giraffe, three male and nine female, at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
