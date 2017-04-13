class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228695 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
One Arrested After Armed Robbery at CVS in Grand Island | KRVN Radio

One Arrested After Armed Robbery at CVS in Grand Island

BY Courtesy/Grand Island Police Department | April 13, 2017
Grand Island, Neb. – The Grand Island Police Department received the report of an armed robbery this morning at 08:54 am at the CVS Pharmacy at 1710 W. 2nd Street, in which a suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect was located and arrested following a traffic stop by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and assisted by the Grand Island Police Department. The suspect in this case was arrested and identified as Kevin CD Thomas, a 30 year old Omaha male. Thomas was arrested for Robbery and Use of a Weapon in the commission of a Felony.

Approximately $200 cash believed to have been taken during this incident has been recovered. The firearm used was found to be a replica firearm designed to fire plastic pellets and was seized as evidence.

