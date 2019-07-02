One Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Gage County

LINCOLN — One person has passed away and another was arrested following a fatal crash on Highway 77 near Pickrell Monday evening.

At approximately 7:55 p.m. Monday, a northbound tractor was struck from the rear by a northbound truck tractor/semi-trailer north of Pickrell, near mile marker 31.

The driver of the tractor, Robert Snyder Sr., 82, of Odell, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation has revealed the driver of the semi, Troy Smith, 38, of Crete, was distracted in the moments before the crash. Smith has been arrested for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and lodged in Gage County Jail. Smith was not injured in the crash.