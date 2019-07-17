One-day flood assistance event in Dawson County Thursday

Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska is gathering resources and partnerships in Dawson and Gosper counties to provide relief for victims of the recent surge of flood waters in South Central Nebraska. A Multi-Agency Resource Center will be held in Lexington on Thurday July 18, 2019 from 10:00am to 7:00pm in the Dawson County Annex Building located at 200 W. 7th Street.

Trained caseworkers will be available at the multi-agency resource center to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork and locate assistance for specific disaster-caused needs such as housing information, groceries, clothing, medicine, household items, clean up support, and financial assistance. Representatives from government, nonprofit, and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations will be present as well to assist disaster survivors.

In addition, agencies will be available that may be able to help with long-term recovery assistance such as rebuilding and repair to homes. Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals or other long-term recovery services especially if a family is not eligible for government assistance or if that assistance is inadequate to meet long-term needs. Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from agencies.

Flood victims can also receive supplies while they last. Tyson Foods will be distributing product through their “Meals That Matter” program. Black Hills Energy will also be distributing box fans, one per household.

For further information on the multi-agency resource centers and where you can find disaster relief services, please contact our Community Service Director Tammy Jeffs at 308-865-5675 or by email at tjeff@mnca.net.