One dead after fiery crash in Buffalo County

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal two vehicle traffic crash which was reported at 4:47 AM on Sunday, February 10 on the Platter River bridge on Highway 10 just south of the Minden Interstate 80 interchange east of Kearney.

According to preliminary investigation, a two-vehicle head on collision occurred on the Hwy 10 Platte River bridge involving a southbound 2004 Chevrolet pickup and northbound 1993 Chevrolet Pickup. There were no passengers in either vehicle; both vehicles were totaled. The collision caused the a fire to the northbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound pickup died at the scene and has not yet been identified. The driver of the southbound pickup was injured and transported to the CHI-Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Nebraska Dept of Transportation, CHI-GSH paramedics and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy. The area of the Platte River bridge on Hwy 10 was closed for several hours during the investigation by the Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team.

Next of kin have not been notified.