One dead in semi vs. pickup crash

YORK – A two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 34, just north of York has claimed the life of one person.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound white pickup failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a northbound semi-trailer hauling a combine around 5 p.m. The driver in the white pickup was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The semi instantly burst into flames. The driver of the semi sustained unknown injuries. Names are not being released at this time. More information will be released when available.

The intersection was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the accident.