class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242825 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
One dead in semi vs. pickup crash | KRVN Radio

One dead in semi vs. pickup crash

BY News | June 16, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
One dead in semi vs. pickup crash
RRN/Scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Hwy 81 and Hwy 34 just north of York.

YORK – A two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 34, just north of York has claimed the life of one person.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound white pickup failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a northbound semi-trailer hauling a combine around 5 p.m. The driver in the white pickup was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The semi instantly burst into flames. The driver of the semi sustained unknown injuries. Names are not being released at this time. More information will be released when available.

RRN/Scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Hwy 81 and Hwy 34 just north of York.

The intersection was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the accident.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments