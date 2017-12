One man died following a two-vehicle collision in southern Adams County Saturday evening shortly before 8:00pm. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, it occurred on Highway 281 about 15 miles south of Hastings. A northbound vehicle, driven by 64-year-old Robert P. Robertson of Grand Island, lost control and crossed the centerline striking a vehicle broadside as it was coming from the opposite direction.

Hastings Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene.