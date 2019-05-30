One fatality confirmed following an early morning structure fire in Hastings.

Hastings, Neb. — One fatality is confirmed following an early morning structure fire at 501 University Street, Hastings.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., the Hastings Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, along with Hastings Rural Fire Department and Hastings Police Department. No other injuries have been reported. The fatality was an occupant of the structure. An autopsy has been ordered by the Adams County Attorney. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification.

The Hastings Fire Department requested the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office to conduct a fire investigation. The fire is still under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Hastings Police Department and the Adams County Attorney.