One hospitalized in rural York pickup crash

YORK – A York man was transported to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle collision west of York. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of an accident on Road 12 approximately a mile west of York at 3:21 p.m.

A westbound 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by Trevor Naber of Geneva was driving around a curve where he collided with an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by Kody Mostrom of York. A passenger in Naber’s pickup, Isaac Melton of York was transported to York General with unknown injuries. Naber stated Mostrom was driving in the middle of the road and both vehicles were unable to avoid the other.

It’s unknown if seatbelts were in use. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected. Both vehicles were considered a total loss. The York Fire Department assisted at the scene.