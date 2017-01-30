One hospitalized in two-semi accident

MILFORD – On Saturday, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Seward CountyÂ Sheriffâ€™s Office responded to an accident involving two semi-trucks at the Milford RestÂ Area. A west bound semi left the road way, crossed the median, then crossed over theÂ east bound lanes before striking a parked semi in the Milford Rest Area.

The driver, 44-years-old William Oâ€™Neal of Layton, UT was pinned inside the 2014 PeterbuiltÂ Semi. Milford Fire Rescue used Jaws of Life to extract Oâ€™Neal from the overturnedÂ vehicle. Oâ€™Neal was airlifted by Star Care to BLGH where he is listed in criticalÂ condition.

The parked semi, a 2017 Freightliner was occupied by its driver, 63-year-old Ronald Crecco of Clarkson at the time of the collision. Crecco was transported to Seward MemorialÂ Hospital where he was treated and released.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Seward County Sheriff with theÂ assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.