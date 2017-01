One hospitalized in two-semi accident

MILFORD – On Saturday, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Seward County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving two semi-trucks at the Milford Rest Area. A west bound semi left the road way, crossed the median, then crossed over the east bound lanes before striking a parked semi in the Milford Rest Area.

The driver, 44-years-old William O’Neal of Layton, UT was pinned inside the 2014 Peterbuilt Semi. Milford Fire Rescue used Jaws of Life to extract O’Neal from the overturned vehicle. O’Neal was airlifted by Star Care to BLGH where he is listed in critical condition.

The parked semi, a 2017 Freightliner was occupied by its driver, 63-year-old Ronald Crecco of Clarkson at the time of the collision. Crecco was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Seward County Sheriff with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.