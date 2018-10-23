One injured after semi runs into stopped train

WALLACE – Lincoln County deputies were called to a railroad crossing just east of Wallace on Highway 23 for an injury accident. It was reported a semi-tractor trailer struck a train. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a semi driven by forty-eight year old Daniel Rollenhagen of Wallace was westbound on Hwy 23. The driver approached the railroad crossing and observed a train sitting on the tracks, completely blocking the roadway. The driver attempted to stop but could not avoid the collision with the train. This particular crossing does not have flashing lights or crossing arms.

At least two empty grain cars were pushed off the tracks and blocked the highway for most of the night. The Nebraska Department of Roads responded to assist until the damaged cars could be removed. Rollenhagen was wearing his seatbelt but suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries; he was transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be the cause of the accident. The investigation continues.