One killed, one injured in one-vehicle I-80 accident near Kimball Sunday

Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in a single vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 near Kimball Sunday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 36-year-old Alisha Pitford of LaGrange, Wyoming died from injuries suffered when she lost control of a westbound 2004 Ford Expedition about five miles west of Kimball around 4:12 p.m., entered the median and over-corrected, sending the SUV back across the westbound lanes and into the north ditch.

Both Pitford and 23-year-old front-seat passenger Alexander Schanaman, of Gillette, Wyoming, were not restrained, and were ejected from the SUV, while a child restrained in a booster seat in the rear seating area was uninjured.

Schanaman was taken by life-flight to Regional West Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately available.