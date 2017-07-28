One Male Cited in “Sledgehammer” Fight

YORK, Neb. – A 23-year-old male was arrested and cited Thursday, after attacking another male with a make-shift weapon.

According to the York Police Department, officers were dispatched at 12:44 p.m. to the Wall Street alley near Grant Avenue, to a report that two males were fighting in the alley, one with a “sledgehammer” and the other with some sort of weapon. Upon arrival, the individual with the “sledgehammer”, which was actually a sledgehammer handle with a circular saw blade screwed to it, fled into the apartment building.

The other male, a 24-year-old, was transported to York General with what are being called “superficial” injuries. The fight originally broke out due to a domestic issue between the two and a third female party.

The male who was arrested should see arraignment soon on a charge of first degree assault.

Names are being withheld until appearance in court.