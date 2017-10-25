One person arrested and another located after reported Kearney abduction

A male suspect was arrested in Kearney Wednesday afternoon following a reported domestic assault and abduction earlier in the day. Around 8:30am Wednesday, Kearney Police Department was called to an apartment complex where a witness state that they observed a female being assaulted and unwillingly leaving with a make in a mini-van. The female victim was entered into a national database as missing and endangered person. It’s believed the victim and the suspect are married.

Then around 3:10pm Wednesday the victim and suspect were located in Kearney and a traffic stop was conducted. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident and the female victim was in the vehicle and safe. The suspect was arrested on charges of 3rd Degree Domestic Assault and Terroristic Threats and lodged at the Buffalo County Jail.