One person dead in car vs train accident

KEARNEY – At approximately 12:20 am, on April 14th, officers of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, and Good Samaritan EMS responded to a car / train accident in the area of South Railroad Street and Avenue C, near Holmes Plumbing. Upon the arrival of first responders, it was discovered that the adult male driver of the van was deceased, and nobody else was injured in this incident. A preliminary investigation revealed that the van had been traveling northbound on Avenue C and travelled through a closed crossing, and was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound Union Pacific train. This is still an on-going investigation involving the Kearney Police, Union Pacific Railroad Police, and the Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team (F.A.I.T.). The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of family.