One person died in eastern Dawson County accident

One person died in a one-vehicle accident about two miles east of the Overton interchange on Interstate 80 Tuesday around 12:15pm. Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Robert Golden said a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling eastbound when it “slow-drifted” into the median two times before striking a guardrail barrier in the median and rolling 1.5 times.

A passenger, 58-year-old Linda K. Hafner, died at the scene. The driver, 63-year-old Daniel L. Hafner, was transported by Elm Creek Fire Department to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with minor injuries. Trooper Golden says both are from South Dakota and both were wearing seatbelts. Overton Fire Department and a physician also assisted at the scene.