One person found dead following Franklin house fire

A person was found dead in a Franklin house Monday morning following a fire at 7:53am. Fire Chief Dan Dorn says the house is located near 15th and “O” streets. When they arrived on scene he said “the flames were coming out the south window of the house. Unknown if anybody was inside at the time until we got the fire out.” Dorn added that “there was a lot of heat damage, especially in the room where the fire was at. And smoke and heat damage in the rest of the house”.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office has assumed the investigation to determine the identity of the victim and cause of the fire. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department assisted the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department and Volunteer Rescue Squad.