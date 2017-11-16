class="post-template-default single single-post postid-272379 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
One person injured in early Wednesday accident in Lexington

BY KRVN News | November 16, 2017
RRN/ Two-vehicle accident in southbound lane of Plum Creek Pkwy early Wednesday morning.
RRN/ Looking southbound in southbound lane of Plum Creek Pkwy early Wednesday morning following two-vehicle accident.

More details were released following a two-vehicle accident around 6:00am Wednesday morning on Plum Creek Parkway in south Lexington. Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz says a 2012 Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on Plum Creek Parkway when a 2002 Mercedes-Benz utility vehicle made a right-hand turn onto the Parkway from Sagebrush Lane and they collided just south of the intersection. The collision caused the Durango to roll onto it’s top.

The female driver of the Mercedes refused medical treatment. The female driver of the Durango was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for treatment of minor injuries. The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

