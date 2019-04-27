One Person Killed in Friday Morning Crash on I-80

Grand Island, Neb. — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Friday morning near Grand Island.

At approximately 7:05, a westbound Honda sedan drove into the northbound ditch near exit 318. The driver then overcorrected, drove over the on ramp, and the vehicle rolled twice. A rear passenger, 27 year old Allyssa Wiebel from Bartlett, Illinois, was ejected from the vehicle.

When a trooper arrived on scene moments later, a witness was performing CPR on the victim. The trooper assisted with CPR efforts until paramedics arrived on scene, at which time Wiebel was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. She was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The driver, 20 year old Tony Trujillo of Cicero, Illinois, and a front seat passenger, an 18-year-old male from Illinois, were both transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing. None of the occupants was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.