One person shot north of North Platte

North Platte, Neb. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were informed Tuesday shortly before 11:30 p.m. that a female walked into the Emergency Room at Great Plains Health with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded and found the female was shot in the left shoulder. Deputies were told the shooting happened at 3607 West North River Road, located northwest of North Platte.

Deputies and Nebraska State Troopers responded to the residence and located a lone male subject in the home. Through observations of the scene it appeared the male had shot the female with a pistol. Deputies attempted to arrest the subject and he resisted their efforts, but was eventually taken into custody.

The male subject was identified as 58 year old Marty Calhoun. Calhoun was transported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and charged with; First Degree Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Calhoun was incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending. The victim in this case remains hospitalized.