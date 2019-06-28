One person transported after three vehicle collision

Lexington, Neb. — One person was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries following a three vehicle crash on Cattlemen’s Drive in Lexington. The mishap occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the entrance to the mini-mall along Cattlemen’s Drive.

Lexington Police, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Priority Medical Transport and Randy’s Towing Service responded to the scene.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Impala, a Ford F-150 pickup and a Chevrolet Sonic. The Impala and the Ford pickup were heavily damaged. The Sonic, which appeared to be pulling onto Cattlemen’s Drive, had only minor front-end damage. The driver of the Impala was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

Lexington Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.