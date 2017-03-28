One transported after violent I-80 wreck

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225029 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Tyler Cavalli | March 28, 2017
Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff's Office.

MILFORD – Two separate accidents on Interstate 80 Saturday resulted in one injury. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched roughly at 3:30 p.m. to a one vehicle accident in the median near the Milford exit. Minutes later and roughly two miles further down the interstate, an eastbound semi-trailer veered off the roadway into the south ditch, before coming to rest in a group of trees.

The first accident was caused as a passenger vehicle attempted to avoid a blown tire from a separate semi near the Milford exit. The vehicle ended up in the median. Two people were treated at the scene and released.

Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the second accident that involved the semi was 64-year-old Tommy Gilliam of Alabama. He was transported to Bryan Health in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries. Gilliam had to be extricated from the vehicle. A seatbelt was in use. It is unknown what caused the accident, but it’s suspected it was a medical incident.

Eastbound lanes were backed up for approximately three miles due to both accidents. The accidents were unrelated. The Nebraska State Patrol, Milford and Seward Fire and Rescue Departments all assisted.

Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff’s Office.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
