class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269641 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
One transported in interstate semi crash near York | KRVN Radio

One transported in interstate semi crash near York

BY Tyler Cavalli | November 2, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
One transported in interstate semi crash near York
RRN/Semi accident on I-80 west of York.

YORK – A two semi accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 just after 9:30 approximately a mile west of York this morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a semitrailer in the driving lane slowed and another semitrailer following failed to slow and slammed into the back of the trailer causing an accident to shutdown both eastbound driving lanes.

RRN/Semi accident on I-80 west of York.

Only minor injuries were reported and one person was transported to York General. The eastbound lanes were closed for roughly an hour for clean up and traffic was rerouted off of I-80 at the Bradshaw interchange to Highway 34 before being allowed to get back on the interstate at the York interchange. More information will be provided when available.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments