One transported in interstate semi crash near York

YORK – A two semi accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 just after 9:30 approximately a mile west of York this morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a semitrailer in the driving lane slowed and another semitrailer following failed to slow and slammed into the back of the trailer causing an accident to shutdown both eastbound driving lanes.

Only minor injuries were reported and one person was transported to York General. The eastbound lanes were closed for roughly an hour for clean up and traffic was rerouted off of I-80 at the Bradshaw interchange to Highway 34 before being allowed to get back on the interstate at the York interchange. More information will be provided when available.