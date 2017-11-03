One Vehicle Fatality Accident Claims Life of Hickman Man

ADAMS, Neb. – On November 3, 2017 at 7:03 am the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Firth Rural Fire Department responded to a single vehicle fatality crash occurring near 28901 S.162nd/Highway 43.
Investigation revealed a white 1998 Chevrolet 1500 was traveling southbound on Highway 43 when the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and rolled several times.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Benjamin R. Krueger, a 22-year-old man from Hickman, who was found deceased at the scene scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Seatbelts were not in use. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.