Online music school, foster care app Big Idea Kearney winners

KEARNEY – Developers of an online music school and an app to help foster parents were among winners of Big Idea Kearney, a UNK competition Wednesday supporting Nebraska entrepreneurs.

Jaime Eschliman of Kearney won top honors in the community division for her TUNE TEACHERS concept, which is an online music school for adults with accelerated and self-paced lessons.

Winning first place in the University of Nebraska at Kearney and college division was Savannah Lyon of Kearney. Lyon’s business idea, called FosterOrg, is an app that helps foster parents track data related to the care of kids in foster care.

Community and college division winners won $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third place.

Big Idea Kearney was hosted by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development in UNK’s College of Business and Technology.

Contestants submitted entries earlier this month pitching their business ideas. The purpose of the contest is to support a culture of entrepreneurship and provide contestants with feedback from other entrepreneurs and community leaders.

BIG IDEA KEARNEY WINNERS

Community Division

1st – Jaime Eschliman, Kearney, TUNE TEACHERS Online Music School for Adults

2nd – Caleb Wood, Kearney, The Duo

3rd – Benjamin Carlson, Kearney, DotAuth

UNK / College Division

1st – Savannah Lyon, Kearney, FosterOrg

2nd – McKenzie Cuba, Silver Creek, Digito-Deco

3rd – Megan Ockinga, Red Cloud, Travel Wardrobe

High School Division

1st – Keiji Collins & Jacob Rogers, Sutton, Snap Plug

2nd – Garrett Nuss & James Griess, Sutton, InvisiPivot

3rd – Evan Palmer, Kearney, KW Agridrone

Middle School Division

Lane Alexander, Kearney – L’s Pet Care

Keslea Christ, Kearney – Slime Time

Clayton Hickman, Kearney – Wooden Wagon Woodworking