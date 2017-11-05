Online music school, foster care app Big Idea Kearney winners

KEARNEY – Developers of an online music school and an app to help foster parents were among winners of Big Idea Kearney, a UNK competition Wednesday supporting Nebraska entrepreneurs.
Jaime Eschliman of Kearney won top honors in the community division for her TUNE TEACHERS concept, which is an online music school for adults with accelerated and self-paced lessons.
Winning first place in the University of Nebraska at Kearney and college division was Savannah Lyon of Kearney. Lyon’s business idea, called FosterOrg, is an app that helps foster parents track data related to the care of kids in foster care.
Community and college division winners won $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third place.
Big Idea Kearney was hosted by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development in UNK’s College of Business and Technology.
Contestants submitted entries earlier this month pitching their business ideas. The purpose of the contest is to support a culture of entrepreneurship and provide contestants with feedback from other entrepreneurs and community leaders.
BIG IDEA KEARNEY WINNERS
Community Division
1st – Jaime Eschliman, Kearney, TUNE TEACHERS Online Music School for Adults
2nd – Caleb Wood, Kearney, The Duo
3rd – Benjamin Carlson, Kearney, DotAuth
UNK / College Division
1st – Savannah Lyon, Kearney, FosterOrg
2nd – McKenzie Cuba, Silver Creek, Digito-Deco
3rd – Megan Ockinga, Red Cloud, Travel Wardrobe
High School Division
1st – Keiji Collins & Jacob Rogers, Sutton, Snap Plug
2nd – Garrett Nuss & James Griess, Sutton, InvisiPivot
3rd – Evan Palmer, Kearney, KW Agridrone
Middle School Division
Lane Alexander, Kearney – L’s Pet Care
Keslea Christ, Kearney – Slime Time
Clayton Hickman, Kearney – Wooden Wagon Woodworking