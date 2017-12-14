Open Enrollment Ends on December 15

DECEMBER 13, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Bruce Ramge, Director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, would like to remind Nebraskans that this is the final week of open enrollment for plans available for sale on the health insurance marketplace. The last day of open enrollment for the 2018 plan year is Friday, December 15.

Nebraskans can sign up for individual plans on healthcare.gov. “At healthcare.gov, consumers can see if they qualify for a subsidy to help pay for plans and shop to see which plan would best fit their specific needs,” said Ramge. “The Department encourages individuals who have questions to also reach out to their local licensed insurance agent for help if they need it.”

Ramge also reminded Nebraskans to be cautious if they receive an unsolicited phone call about health insurance. “It is important that people work with a trusted insurance agent or do their own independent research before purchasing a plan from an unsolicited phone call.”

Ramge also encouraged Nebraskans to read any mail they may have received from Medica or the federal government because it contains important information. He reminded Nebraskans that Medica is the only health insurer in Nebraska that sells individual Affordable Care Act compliant plans.