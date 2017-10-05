Open Enrollment in Health Insurance Marketplace starts November 1

Nebraskans can find free, local help signing up for health coverage

More than 84,000 Nebraskans found affordable health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace during the 2016-17 open enrollment period, with 90 percent of customers last period receiving tax credits to make their plans more affordable.

Nebraskans will again have the chance to get covered during the upcoming 2017-18 Open Enrollment Period running from November 1 through December 15. Nebraskans should be aware of some changes to this year’s enrollment period, but still can take advantage of free, local assistance in comparing and selecting insurance plans that fit their family’s needs and budget.

The statewide assisters and Enroll Nebraska are again available for free, in-person consultations to help find health coverage. Use this online map to locate an assister organization in your community and take advantage of the free 2-1-1 referral service operated by United Way of the Midlands to be directed to local assisters.

You also can compare and purchase insurance plans online at Healthcare.Gov or by calling toll-free 1-800-318-2596. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the online Marketplace would be shut down on some Sunday mornings during the Open Enrollment period, but customers can use the hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Affordable health insurance is something every Nebraskan should have, and Nebraska’s assisters are ready to work hard to help the people in their communities find a plan that fits their needs and budget,” said Eric Savaiano, statewide coordinator of Enroll Nebraska. “With a shorter enrollment period this year, we encourage everyone to get started now in preparing to look through their options, compare plans, and seek out the local assisters who are eager to help answer their questions.”

Nebraskans can start preparing for the start of the open enrollment period by gathering some important information for yourself and other members of your household, such as:

-Social Security numbers

-Copies of Legal Resident documents

-W-2 forms, work pay stubs, and/or a tax return from the previous year

-Your personal email address and login to create an online Health Insurance Marketplace account

-If you already have a Marketplace account, your username and password

-Social Security income statement

-Statements on student loans or alimony payments, if applicable.

Enroll Nebraska is a coalition of community organizations, enrollment assisters, health care providers and advocacy groups that share a mission to connect more Nebraskans to health insurance.