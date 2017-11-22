Open House and dedication of new municipal building planned in Scribner

A dedication and open house is being planned for the new Furstenau Municipal Building in Scribner Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with a short program at 2:15 p.m. followed by ribbon cutting ceremonies and tours of the new facility.

The dedication event culminates the completion of one of the projects which was funded by a gift from the Ken Furstenau estate estimated at approximately $3 million dollars. Funds from the gift are also helping to construct a new fire and rescue building in the city.

Ken Furstenau, a 1945 graduate of Scribner High School, and son of Ray and Esther Furstenau, grew up on a farm homesteaded by his grandfather near Webster. He was born Jan. 18, 1928. After graduation he entered the Marines, serving two years and returning to the farm before entering Creighton University and earned his CPA certificate while attending college.

Ken then moved to California where he worked for the City of Sacramento as an accountant and met his wife, Rose, who was also employed with the city.

Rose passed away in 2012 after battling with Alzheimer’s.

Ken visited Scribner with then Mayor Dennis Baumert in 1993. He told Baumert then of his plans to leave half of his estate to the City of Scribner to construct a city-owned, engineer-designed building on or adjacent to Main Street.

Ken passed away in March 2014. The city then learned that the gift was worth approximately $3 million dollars. Eight lots were purchased on the north end of Main Street and an engineer designed building to house the city offices, library, police office and a community center were created. Groundbreaking was held in April 2016 with construction beginning the following month. Employees moved into the new facility in July 2017.

Several members of the Furstenau family are planning on attending the ceremonies and will be special guests of the City that day. The public is being invited to attend the festivities as the city shows their appreciation to the family for Ken’s generous gift.