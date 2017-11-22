class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273714 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Open house held for new Seward County Justice Center | KRVN Radio

Open house held for new Seward County Justice Center

BY News | November 22, 2017
RRN/Seward County District Courtroom - Judge James C. Stecker, Judge C. Jo Peterson, Justice Mike Heavican, and Justice Stephanie F. Stacy

SEWARD, Neb. – An open house was held on Tuesday to showcase the three-story, $14 million Seward County Justice Center.

The brand new Justice Center, which opened in May of this year, contains a 66 bed jail, County Sheriff Office, County and District Courtrooms, County and District Judges chambers, County and District Court Clerks Offices, Probation, County Attorney Office, and Dispatch.

RRN/Seward County Courtroom

Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican spoke at Tuesday’s open house.

Courtesy/Beckenhauer Construction Inc.
Courtesy/Beckenhauer Construction Inc.

The Seward County Board issued $10 million in bonds for the project to be paid off over 20 years via a “nickel tax levy”. An additional 2.4-cent property tax levy, which can be increased to 5.2 cents, will go to pay off the bonds.

RRN/Seward County Records

Beckenhauer Construction Inc. of Norfolk completed the construction.

