Open house held for new Seward County Justice Center

SEWARD, Neb. – An open house was held on Tuesday to showcase the three-story, $14 million Seward County Justice Center.
The brand new Justice Center, which opened in May of this year, contains a 66 bed jail, County Sheriff Office, County and District Courtrooms, County and District Judges chambers, County and District Court Clerks Offices, Probation, County Attorney Office, and Dispatch.
Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican spoke at Tuesday’s open house.
The Seward County Board issued $10 million in bonds for the project to be paid off over 20 years via a “nickel tax levy”. An additional 2.4-cent property tax levy, which can be increased to 5.2 cents, will go to pay off the bonds.
Beckenhauer Construction Inc. of Norfolk completed the construction.