Opening weekend of firearm deer season a success

LINCOLN, Neb. – The opening two days of the Nebraska’s firearm deer season started strong, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The season opened Nov. 11.

“Final harvest numbers are still being calculated, but hunters got off to a great start this weekend,” said Karie Decker, Game and Parks’ assistant wildlife division administrator.

Despite rainy conditions across much of the state on Saturday (Nov. 11), Game and Parks staff saw successful hunters and high youth participation. “Many check stations reported several first-time hunters,” Decker said. “It’s great to see continued growth in the deer hunting traditions in Nebraska.”

The number of deer brought in to check stations on the opening weekend was slightly higher than 2016. Game and Parks staff checked in nearly 19,000 deer, representing a 4 percent increase in the northwest, 5 percent increase in the southwest, 4 percent decrease in the southeast, and 5 percent increase in the northeast. “Staff are pleased to see high participation and good harvest numbers again this year,” Decker said.

With the firearm season open through Nov. 19, Game and Parks offers these additional reminders:

— It is illegal to duplicate permits.

— Remember to sign your permit before hunting and carry it with you at all times.

— Firearm deer hunters and archers harvesting deer during the November firearm season must deliver their deer in person to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. Telecheck and internet check of deer is closed during the nine-day November firearm season. Find a check station nearest you at maps.outdoornebraska.gov/checkstations.

— Don’t forget to punch and notch your permit at time of kill.

— Seek permission before hunting private land. It is the responsibility of hunters to know their location and to follow the rules and regulations. To view a summary of deer regulations, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/HuntingSeasons.

— Hunters may donate deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) Program by signing up at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hhh or participate in the Deer Exchange at OutdoorNebraska.gov/DeerExchangeProgram.

— Call Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers toll-free at 800-742-7627 to report game law violations.

Firearm deer permits are still available for some areas of the state, particularly for antlerless deer. Statewide whitetail buck and youth permits are also available throughout the season. Archery season continues through Dec. 31. Muzzleloader season is Dec. 1- 31, while the Late Antlerless season is Jan. 1-15, 2018. Permits can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.