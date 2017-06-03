Openings available for Bridge Grant Program

Applications are now being accepted for the Bridge Grant Program at North Platte Community College.

The program targets non-traditional students, low-income individuals and GED recipients. Eligible participants may receive financial assistance with tuition, fees and books.

The idea behind the program is to prepare adults for entry or re-entry into the workforce by teaching them specific skill sets that improve their chances of obtaining employment or increasing wages.

Coordinator Teresa Piccolo said the hope is that after students finish the Bridge Grant Program, they will continue to work toward an associate degree, which will enable them to become even more marketable in the workforce.

The 2017-18 Bridge Grant Program will allow students to earn a Medical Office Technology certificate in just 10 months.

The Medical Office Technology certificate provides the necessary entry-level requirements in business, office technology and interpersonal communication for a career as a medical office assistant.

One of the biggest benefits to the Bridge Grant Program is that it allows students to transition into a college setting gradually. The program begins with a summer class, during which students learn about college expectations and form a support group with their peers.

Bridge Grant students follow a strict attendance policy, have a study lab twice a week, job shadow, learn about career expectations, participate in an etiquette lunch, receive help with résumés and cover letters and sit through mock job interviews.

The deadline to apply for the Bridge Grant Program is July 15. More information is available by contacting Piccolo at 535-3700 or piccolot@mpcc.edu.