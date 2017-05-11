Operation KidSafe Comes to Kearney at Platte Valley Auto.

Operation KidSafe is coming to Kearney this weekend, Saturday, May 13th, 10 am to 4 pm. The program will take place at Platte Valley Auto.

The program invites all children 1 year or older and special needs adults are encouraged to attend. This free and private opportunity gives parents a chance to take home a Bio-Document with your child’s picture and fingerprints using a digital, ink-less fingerprint capture device.

The Bio-Document will be the only copy made and parents can take that home to have ready to provide to law enforcement anywhere in the world to aid in any investigation.

Other safety tips will be provided as well with events during the free safety program.

For more information go to plattevalleyauto.com and The Platte Valley Auto Facebook page.