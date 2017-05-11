class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235085 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Operation KidSafe Comes to Kearney at Platte Valley Auto. | KRVN Radio

Operation KidSafe Comes to Kearney at Platte Valley Auto.

BY Ellen Laird | May 11, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Operation KidSafe Comes to Kearney at Platte Valley Auto.
Courtesy/Operation Kidsafe Operator at event

Operation KidSafe is coming to Kearney this weekend, Saturday, May 13th, 10 am to 4 pm. The program will take place at Platte Valley Auto.

The program invites all children 1 year or older and special needs adults are encouraged to attend. This free and private opportunity gives parents a chance to take home a Bio-Document with your child’s picture and fingerprints using a digital, ink-less fingerprint capture device.

The Bio-Document will be the only copy made and parents can take that home to have ready to provide to law enforcement anywhere in the world to aid in any investigation.

Other safety tips will be provided as well with events during the free safety program.

For more information go to plattevalleyauto.com and The Platte Valley Auto Facebook page.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments