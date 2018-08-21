Operation Mother Nature Part 2

Kelly Clarkson Agrees to Move Indoors

Grand Island, NE— Following on the heels of Monday’s announcement that water saturation levels are forcing changes to the outdoor concerts at Nebraska State Fair, Kelly Clarkson has now confirmed that she will also move her show to the Heartland Event Center.

Sugarland, the second concert originally planned for the Fonner Park Racetrack performance, will perform indoors also. Kelly Clarkson’s show is scheduled for Friday, August 24; Sugarland performs Saturday, August 25. Times remain the same for both shows with doors at 5:30 p.m. and shows at 7:30 p.m.

The Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic, normally held in the Heartland Event Center, will be relocated to local gymnasiums and shall proceed as planned. Ticketholders can expect their GA and pit tickets to remain similar indoors as they would outdoors.

GA seating is first come, first served. Pit tickets are located at the front of the festival floor, abreast of the stage. The 2018 Nebraska State Fair runs August 24 through September 3 in Grand Island. Admission discounts are currently available at all Pump & Pantry locations or online at StateFair.org. Bundle prices, entertainment information and a schedule of events can be found online.