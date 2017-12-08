Operation Santa Claus makes Christmas a little brighter for families in need

Operation Santa Claus has been operating in Lexington for about 32 years under the Lexington Optimist Club. Member Rick Trampe says it’s “all about the children.” Each year they reach out to the schools and churches to find needy families. Familes that are selected to go through the program will get to come in, select donated gifts for their children and then volunteers wrap them.

Another organizer, Dr. Mike Mandelko, explains that it’s supported by monetary donations and donations of time. He says “the monetary donations help us buy the gifts, we buy all of them locally. And so the monetary donations help with that part of it.”

Donations can be made through any Lexington Optimist Club member; by sending to Operation Santa Claus, Post Office Box 335 in Lexington or online through the Lexington Community Foundation’s website under Give BIG Lexington.

This year, organizers expect to help more than 100 families with around 350 children.

Trampe says that it’s the time of year when people like to give “and it’s very rewarding to see families that realistically may not have the resources to buy their children a Christmas gift” get to participate. Trampe agrees with Dr. Mandelko that parents are extremely grateful when they come through and select gifts for their children.

Dr. Mandelko adds that there are often a lot of tears shed on the distribution day “not only from the parents but, from the volunteers and Optimist members and it’s…pretty touching!” He says “it’s a great feeling to help be able to provide those gifts for those young children.”

Volunteers are invited to help shop for gifts this Saturday starting at 8:00am in the Garden Center of Walmart. Volunteers are also welcome to help wrap gifts on Wednesday December 13th from 9:00am to 2:00pm in Lexington’s United Methodist Church in Lexington.