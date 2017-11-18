Ordinary People Making an Extraordinary Difference

Foundation Releases the Results of 2017 Give BIG Lexington Campaign

Lexington, NE (November 17, 2017) – Through the generosity of our donors, thousands of dollars

will be re-invested in Lexington’s future.

No one person has the resources to find solutions to all the challenges faced by a diverse

community. A significant impact can be made only when the financial and human resources of

many individuals are combined. Lexington is a paradigm of that fact.

Yesterday (On November 16th), Lexington Community Foundation hosted it’s seventh Give BIG

Lexington campaign. It was an extraordinary day.

By participating in Give BIG Lexington, 77 organizations and programs heightened the

awareness of their causes and inspired others to support their efforts. Give BIG Lexington may

only last for 24 hours, but it’s more than just one day. It’s a multi-week campaign that leads up to the big day. The event ushers in the charitable spirit of the holiday season and is the biggest giving day of the year for this area. Since it began in 2011, Give Big has distributed $3.1 million.

The event makes an extraordinary difference for our community.

Thanks for giving! You helped us take small steps toward making a big difference.

The Foundation recognizes the important role all of the volunteers have in the success of our

giving day. Thanks is given to LCF Event Sponsors, Give Big Lexington media sponsors, the local

businesses that promoted Give Big on their marquees, and the businesses/organizations that

shared their employees to help at the office. We are very appreciative of your support our efforts!

Lexington Community Foundation is pleased to present the following report of the Give BIG Lexington’s preliminary results:

TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED: $379,800

TOTAL DISTRIBUTED TO NONPROFITS: $429,050

TOTAL MATCH POOL: $50,000

GOLDEN TICKET PRIZES $2,000

# DONATIONS MADE: 2176

# DONORS: 302

# ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVING DONATIONS: 79

TOP 10 ORGANIZATIONS (by amount raised):

1. Johnson Lake Trails Fund – $65,338

2. Orthman Community YMCA – $53,815

3. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department – $21,251

4. Lexington Community Foundation – $15,880

5. Backpacks for Kids – $14,395

6. Dawson County Historical Society & Museum – $9,825

7. Livestock Premium Fund Dawson County 4-H – $9,585

8. Dawson County Hero Flight – $9,380

9. Dawson/Gosper County CASA – 9,184

10. Micah’s House – $8,665

GOLDEN TICKET WINNERS: ($100 to a nonprofit randomly drawn by Razoo each hour)

1. Larry Warner – Lexington Volunteer Fire Department

2. Blake Reynolds – Orthman Community YMCA

3. Central Valley Irrigation – Johnson Lake EMS

4. Scott & Corky Anderson – Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles

5. Mike & Ronda Maloley – Lexington Majestic Theatre

6. Margaret Reynolds – Royal Family Kids Camps

7. Fran Guiterrez – Lexington Volunteer Fire Department

8. Warren Lynn – St. Mary’s Immigration at St. Ann’s

9. Susan Keith – LRHC Charitable Fund

10. Jill Denker – Micah’s House

$250 EARLY BIRD PRIZE

Judy Linden – Dawson County Hero Flight

$250 MID WAY PRIZE

Bruce & Theresa Stuart – L2 for Kids

$250 HAPPY HOUR PRIZE

Chada Essink – Central Community College Foundation

$250 NIGHT OWL PRIZE

Marilee G Aufdenkamp – LRHC Charitable Fund