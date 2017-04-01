Orellana to discuss how Muslims break down religious barriers

“Building Bridges Between Religious Communities: Muslim Women and Interfaith Dialogue” is the title of a presentation by S. Ayse Kadayifci-Orellana, associate director and visiting assistant professor, Georgetown University’s Master of Arts program in conflict resolution. Kadayifci-Orellana will discuss how Muslims, and Muslim women in particular, have worked to break down barriers between religious groups through both formal and informal “grass-roots” networks.

It’s hosted by the UNK International Studies Program and The Women’s and Gender Studies Program. The presentation is free and open to the public and will be held on Thursday April 6, 2017 at 3:30pm in UNK’s Copeland Hall Room 140.

Kadayifci-Orellana has authored “Standing On an Isthmus: Islamic Narratives of War and Peace in the Palestinian Territories” and co-authored “Anthology on Islam and Peace and Conflict Resolution in Islam: Precept and Practice.” She has written various book chapters and journal articles on Muslim women’s peace building initiatives, mediation and peace building, religion and conflict resolution, interfaith dialogue, Islamic approaches to war and peace, and Islam and nonviolence.

As a scholar-practitioner, Kadayifci-Orellana has facilitated dialogues and training workshops, and worked on conflict resolution curriculum development in Turkey, Israel, Palestinian Territories, Iraq, Chad, Niger, Kenya, Guatemala, Iran, Saudi Arabia, among others.