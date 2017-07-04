Orthman YMCA hires Cox as new Program Director

LEXINGTON – A New York native and former college football player has been hired as the program director at the Orthman Community YMCA.

Chris Cox started work in late June organizing youth and adult sports and enrichment programs. One of his first tasks will be leading the YMCA Summer Day Camps that start July 11.

He is taking over the position from Gustavo Ramirez, who left the Y to attend the Kansas State Patrol Academy.

“I am looking forward to working with the youth and families in the community,” Chris said. ”Being a program manager and having the ability to have an impact on so many people and be seen as a role model is a challenging and rewarding task. I look forward to being able to bring smiles and share my sports and life knowledge with the community.”

Chris is a native of Manhattan, NY, and also lived in the Bronx and Brooklyn before moving to Sioux City, Iowa, to play football at Morningside College. During college, he studied mass communications and English Literature. He discovered two new “loves” at the college – his wife, Gladys, who is from Lexington; and the Midwest.

Chris and Gladys lived in Sheboygan, Wis., for eight years and moved to Lexington a year ago to be close to her family. Cox has career experience working as a social services worker with the Department of Health and Human Services. He also has worked as an educational assistant in an alternative high school.

Chris said his new position at the Y will allow him to continue to serve children and teens. He hopes to someday start a Y program aimed at helping youth make better choices when faced with gangs, violence or drugs. He would also like to help youth learn resume writing and interview skills.

Chris and Gladys have two children: Esperanza, 6; and Cannon, 4. Both children have been involved in YMCA sports in Lexington.

“As a parent, watching my son and daughter play youth sports this past year was amazing,” Chris said. “Watching my daughter hug Gustavo and tell him she was ready for softball or cheerleading or soccer was awesome.”