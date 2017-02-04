Outdoor Events Scheduled for Lake Ogallala

NORTH PLATTE — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host three outdoor events at Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area (SRA) and the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center in February.

The Great Backyard Bird Count Workshop will be held at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a project that gathers birding data from all over the world. The park naturalist will be giving a presentation on how you can report bird sightings, and what bird species you may see in your own backyard.

A Nature Journaling Walk at Lake Ogallala SRA will be held Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Participants will meet at the Lake McConaughy Vistor Center. Those participating are encouraged to wear good walking shoes/boots and bring a favorite journal or notepad for a nature walk with the park naturalist. Instruction on the basics of nature journaling followed by a hike in the Lake Ogallala SRA primitive campground area.

A Bird Walk at Lake Ogallala SRA will be held Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Come and observe birds with the park naturalist. Participants will meet at the trail in the Lake Ogallala SRA modern campground. Binoculars, bird guides, and checklists will be provided.

These events are free and open to the public. A park entry permit is required at the SRA. All times are Mountain time. For more information contact Alison Bleich at 308-284-8800 or alison.bleich@nebraska.gov.