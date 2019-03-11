Over 110 LBs of Marijuana Found During I-80 Traffic Stops

MARCH 11, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people and seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops in western Nebraska on Friday, March 8.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. MT, a trooper noticed an eastbound 2018 Mercedes coupe speeding near Kimball at mile marker 18. During the traffic stop, the trooper performed a search of the vehicle and discovered 35 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

The driver, Kiara Mendez, 24, of Beulaville, North Carolina, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Mendez was lodged in Kimball County Jail.

Another seizure occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. CT, when a trooper stopped an eastbound 2019 Ford station wagon for failure to stay in its lane on I-80 near Sutherland at mile marker 158. During the traffic stop, and NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

A search revealed approximately 80 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver, Stephen Demilta, 61, of Port Orange, Florida, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Demilta was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.