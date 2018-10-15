class="post-template-default single single-post postid-341069 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Over 50,000 without power in eastern Nebraska after snow

BY Associated Press | October 15, 2018
Omaha, Neb. —  More than 50,000 utility customers are without power after heavy, wet snow blanketed eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha Public Power District says 51,000 customers lacked power at 5 p.m. Sunday. That was down from a peak of about 56,000.
In Lincoln, about 5,000 utility customers lost power.

Between 2 and 3 inches of snow fell across most of eastern Nebraska.

It’s not clear yet how long it will take to restore power.
OPPD spokeswoman Laura King-Holman says people who lose power should try not to open their fridges and freezers, so food will last as long as possible.

