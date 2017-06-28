Overnight winds damaged buildings, power lines and trees

Have storm damage pics? Submit them by clicking here.

Strong straight line winds blew across Nebraska overnight. According to the National Weather Service, mostly 50 to 70mph winds estimated over central Nebraska with a several block wide stretch of tree and building damage in Genoa. Winds appeared to have been a little stronger in west-central Nebraska with a 100mph gust reported about a mile east of Arnold where an outbuilding was partially destroyed along with trees and power lines down.

West of Arnold, estimated wind speeds of 85mph caused a corrugated steel building to be blown apart along with power lines down.

A large tree was uprooted in Hershey and hail reported in several west-central Nebraska counties.