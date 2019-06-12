Overton Teacher Wins State Award

Angie Ehlers, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA adviser at Overton Public Schools was awarded the 2019 Family and Consumer Science Teachers of Nebraska Teacher of the Year (6-15 years). Mrs. Ehlers has taught at Overton Public Schools for the past four years, prior to that she taught at Battle Creek Public Schools for seven years. Mrs. Ehlers has also been an FCCLA adviser for the past 11 years. She is also the Lead Adviser for the Nebraska FCCLA State Peer Officer Team and she just finished a two year term on the Nebraska FCCLA Board of Directors.