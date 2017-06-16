Owner of Broken Bow’s My Kloset/The Kloset named 2017 Nebraska Retail Champion

My Kloset/The Kloset owner Shirley McGinn of Broken Bow has been named the 2017 Third Congressional District- Nebraska Retail Champion by the Nebraska Retail Federation. The award will presented at the Broken Bow store by State Senator Matt Williams and Nebraska Retail

Federation president Jim Otto on June 15. Senator Williams nominated Shirley and her business for consideration. The award includes an expense paid trip to the 2017 America’s Retail Champion competition in Washington D.C, July 17-19, 2017 sponsored by the National Retail Federation.

Otto explained that the purpose of the Nebraska Retail Champion/America’s Retail Champion competition is to emphasize the huge contributions local retailers make to their communities. They pay local taxes, create local jobs, sponsor local charities, and collect the sales tax that is due on each retail purchase while their out of state online competitors do none of those. Otto also expressed his excitement over the quality of all the nominees and especially Kloset owner Shirley McGinn. He commented “Shirley exemplifies what a Retail Champion does to generously support the local community and succeed in spite of keen competition. She embodies the fighting spirit of American small business and gives back to her local community in countless ways. Shirley is truly a Nebraska Retail Champion.”

The Kloset and My Kloset sell clothing for children, teens, women and men. They provide residents of Broken Bow and the surrounding area access to high quality attire for the whole family at affordable prices. Shirley opened her first store in March of 2000 and expanded to new and larger locations in 2005 and 2007. To meet local demand, a second location was opened in October of 2009. She employees over fourteen individuals at her stores. Each year, she takes her employees who are seniors in high school to an apparel market to learn more about retail business and help them build the confidence necessary to succeed beyond high school.

Shirley has been an advocate for Healing Hearts & Families since their beginning in 2010. Healing Hearts & Families offers violence prevention and treatment services to victims and families in eight central-Nebraska counties. One of the things she has consistently done for their program is to sponsor a style show in conjunction with April’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month. All of the proceeds from the event benefit those receiving services from Healing Hearts & Families. Her support of their mission is invaluable.

Shirley also demonstrates her compassion for those in her community who are in need. As an example, she helps families who lose their belongings due to fire and gives winter coats to the children’s Christmas fund. She hosts the Autumn Style Show for the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Fundraiser. She is active on the Broken Bow Chamber Retail Committee and is always working to promote shopping in Broken Bow.

The Nebraska Retail Federation will name the First Congressional District and Second Congressional District Nebraska Retail Champions in the next several days.